Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 28.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Yum China by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 34.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

