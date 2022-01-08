Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after buying an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,408,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,149,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,310,000 after buying an additional 48,224 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGT opened at $178.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

