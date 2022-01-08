Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 721 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,337,557. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

