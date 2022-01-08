Raymond James Lowers NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target to $34.00

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTGR. TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BWS Financial lowered NETGEAR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NTGR opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $919.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.75.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $116,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 20.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NETGEAR by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NETGEAR by 42.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

