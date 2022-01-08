Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.00

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $6.11. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 197,833 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYAM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $383.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 28,120 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 90.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 241,582 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 506,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 45.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 129,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 40,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $85,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

