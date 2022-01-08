RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Up 7.5%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.22. 110,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,967,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REAL. Wedbush upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $27,316.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $33,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,527 shares of company stock worth $4,025,828. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

