RED (RED) Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. RED has a total market capitalization of $851,009.03 and approximately $3,617.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00315966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000839 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000080 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.