Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) is Crystal Rock Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Crystal Rock Capital Management lowered its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Red Rock Resorts accounts for about 4.7% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management owned 0.15% of Red Rock Resorts worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRR. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,031,000 after acquiring an additional 362,344 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at $118,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 367.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 803,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $414.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Several research firms have issued reports on RRR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

