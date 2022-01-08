Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

RDFN opened at $33.14 on Thursday. Redfin has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,841,546 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at $697,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Redfin by 18.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 24.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

