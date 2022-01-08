Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.61

Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as high as C$0.72. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 608 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.55.

Get Redline Communications Group alerts:

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.54 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Redline Communications Group Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Redline Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redline Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.