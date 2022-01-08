REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Down 5.8%

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) shares fell 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. 7,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,779,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REE Automotive Ltd will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.