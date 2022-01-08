Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Acquires New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.