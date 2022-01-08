Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.0% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,415 shares of company stock valued at $264,680,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $331.79 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.75. The company has a market cap of $922.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

