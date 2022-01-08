Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Sells 2,125 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,551,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $324.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.85. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.00.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

