Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Sells 3,317 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN opened at $370.75 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.43.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

