REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Down to $32.06

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.06, but opened at $30.12. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 213 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. The business had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.