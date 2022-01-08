Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,182 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $13,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 432,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,009,000 after purchasing an additional 721,089 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,853,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,142 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

RF opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

