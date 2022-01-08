Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RELX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

RELX stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,096,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,345,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 693.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 479,318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 375,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Relx by 2,544.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 343,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

