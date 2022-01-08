Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 229,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Republic Services by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 8,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $133.77. The company had a trading volume of 910,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.