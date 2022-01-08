Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mondelez International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mondelez International in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.92. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $67.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

