Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 71,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 992,152 shares.The stock last traded at $19.93 and had previously closed at $19.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 97.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

