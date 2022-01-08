Retirement Income Solutions Inc Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.8% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $58,198,000. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $6,669,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

