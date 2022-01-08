Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on February 23rd

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ RELL opened at $14.36 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $191.53 million, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 18,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $230,023.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 7,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $92,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 109,668 shares of company stock worth $1,357,806. 37.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

