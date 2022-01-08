Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will announce sales of $41.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.61 million to $44.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year sales of $179.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.82 million to $189.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $200.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th.

NYSE REPX traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,612,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 6,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $173,502.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter worth $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% during the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter valued at about $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

