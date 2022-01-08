RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.69.

REI.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$22.72 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$16.90 and a 1 year high of C$23.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

