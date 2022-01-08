Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.79. 630,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,595,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,377,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,857,000 after buying an additional 460,892 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,833,000 after buying an additional 307,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,704,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,211,000 after buying an additional 243,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

