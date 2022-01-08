Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of RMM opened at $20.00 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36.
In related news, Director John Wayne Hutchens purchased 1,500 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
