Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of RMM opened at $20.00 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36.

In related news, Director John Wayne Hutchens purchased 1,500 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

