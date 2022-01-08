Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $21.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, Director John Wayne Hutchens purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $29,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.