Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $21.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.
In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, Director John Wayne Hutchens purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $29,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
