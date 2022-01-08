RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RLX. Citigroup cut their target price on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

RLX opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78. RLX Technology has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter worth about $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 31.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

