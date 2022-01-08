RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.47. RLX Technology shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 47,936 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLX Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RLX Technology by 220.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,889 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in RLX Technology by 643.8% in the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RLX Technology by 91.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,438 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 94.2% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 5,311,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,366,000 after buying an additional 2,576,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 1,819.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after buying an additional 4,298,465 shares during the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

