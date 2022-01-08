RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.47. RLX Technology shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 47,936 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLX Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
