Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,132 shares during the period. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust comprises about 2.7% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 211.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 65.1% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 30,128 shares during the last quarter.

CMU stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

