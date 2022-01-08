Robinson Capital Management LLC Makes New $150,000 Investment in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RFM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 104,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 41,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 462.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

