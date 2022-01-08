Robinson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KTF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 99.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 588,663 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 99,344 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,694,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,576 shares in the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of KTF stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.