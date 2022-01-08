Robinson Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,265 shares during the quarter. Special Opportunities Fund comprises 1.1% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Special Opportunities Fund were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPE. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 100.8% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,572,795 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,387 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 33.2% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 441,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,089 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 245.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 35,728 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPE opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $16.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

In other news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $39,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

