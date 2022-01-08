Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $23,672.95 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $23,672.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60.

On Monday, November 22nd, Brett Tolley sold 201 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total transaction of $24,944.10.

On Thursday, October 21st, Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00.

Roblox stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.86.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $390,228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Roblox by 59,780.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,927 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

