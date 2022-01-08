ROCKI (ROCKI) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $240,463.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROCKI coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ROCKI has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00060084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00076466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.02 or 0.07653678 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00075711 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,902.46 or 1.00001837 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007367 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app

ROCKI Coin Trading

