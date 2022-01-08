Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

