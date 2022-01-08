Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $61.47

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.47 and traded as high as C$62.03. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$61.23, with a volume of 795,258 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCI.B shares. downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.23.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

