Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Roku worth $45,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter worth approximately $580,380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Roku by 97,797.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after buying an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after buying an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Roku by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after buying an additional 278,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $130,765,123. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.39.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $193.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.46. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

