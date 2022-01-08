Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Short Interest Up 21.0% in December

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.39.

ROKU stock traded down $13.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,209,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,695. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.06. Roku has a 52-week low of $178.61 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $130,765,123 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Roku by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Roku by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 67,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 382,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

