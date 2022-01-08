ROOBEE Hits Market Capitalization of $8.65 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $8.65 million and $1.29 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013717 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.42 or 0.00365932 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

