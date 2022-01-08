Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $27,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $104.99 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.62 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

