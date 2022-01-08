Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Short Interest Up 19.6% in December

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 7.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 55.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $104.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $103.62 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.