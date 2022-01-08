Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCRU) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) were up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

