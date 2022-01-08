Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 27,348 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,390,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,152,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,458 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,853,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,041,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,827,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,365 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $272.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.94 and its 200 day moving average is $240.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.63.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,012 shares of company stock worth $314,768,610 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

