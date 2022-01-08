Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $20,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 94.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of WRK opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. WestRock has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

