Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $18.47 Million Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,254 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $18,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after buying an additional 3,131,603 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,996,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after buying an additional 927,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,397,000 after buying an additional 815,539 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGY opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

