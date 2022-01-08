Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $25.31 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.22% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $25,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 83,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 129,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $65.26 and a one year high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.62.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The business had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.