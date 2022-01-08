Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $29.40 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,401 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $29,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $795,265.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,255 shares of company stock valued at $13,383,456 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

