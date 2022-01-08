Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $36.56 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $36,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AutoZone by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $256,087,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AutoZone by 195.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,749,000 after buying an additional 58,809 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,969.29.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,062.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,931.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,727.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

